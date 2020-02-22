DeMain, Barbara

MADISON - Barbara DeMain, Age 64 of Madison passed away on Feb. 6th, 2020, in Madison, Wis. She was born on Jan. 2nd, 1956, in Darfeld, Germany, the daughter of Bernhardt and Waltraut Gohlke. Barbara studied business at the Wurttembergische VWA and continued on to work in Human Resources for Daimler-Benz AG in Stuttgart, Germany, while staying active in the Free Democratic Party. She married her husband of 28 years, John L. DeMain in Jacksonhole, Wyo. on Aug. 23, 1991. She lived in Houston, Texas for 2 years where their daughter Jennifer was born. In 1994, the family moved to Madison Wis. In 2005, Barbara was proud to become an American citizen. She was very involved with many organizations in Madison including The Madison Symphony Orchestra and The Madison Symphony Orchestra League, Madison Opera, Rape Crisis Center, Women's Entrepreneurship Day, Kanopy Dance and many other community & arts organizations. She was the current Vice President of the Madison-Freiburg Sister City Committee and was intimately involved in planning the celebration of the 900th Anniversary of the founding of the city of Freiburg, Germany. Barbara is survived by her husband John, her daughter Jennifer, and her siblings Renate, Jutta, Harald, and Klaus, her nieces and nephews who all reside in Germany and France. She is preceded in death by her mother and father. There will be a celebration of life in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Madison Symphony Orchestra, Madison Opera, Kanopy Dance, and Rape Crisis Center.