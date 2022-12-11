June 8, 1932 – Dec. 6, 2022

MADISON — Delwin F. Ross, age 91, of Madison, Wis., went to be with the Lord on December 6, 2022, at his home he shared with his wife of 67 years, Darlene (nee Wagner). Dad was a loving father to Diane Ordway (John), Dean Ross (Laurie), Dawn Borelli (Joe), Denise Olson (Scott), and Debra Hermus (Greg); proud grandfather to 14, and great-grandfather to 14.

Dad blamed us five kids for him not passing his CPA exam as we were always making noise, playing the piano, or just making it impossible for him to study. However, he did well in his career working at Mautz Paint and CUNA Mutual. His final “career” stint was working 20 hours/month with mom as a Silver Bullet for Wells Fargo in Chandler, Ariz. Dad served during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany.

Dogs were a huge part of Dad’s life and the first time we ever saw our dad cry was when one of our black labs had been killed by a car on Hoepker Road in Sun Prairie. It was only the last three years that there wasn’t a dog in his life and the loss of Joey and Rudy were very hard on him. Dad loved to watch the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, Bucks, and any sport that had a ball. He also enjoyed playing softball and would take us kids to his games and then we would hang out with his teammates afterwards. He always thought he was a “great” golfer, but never seemed to beat Dean and Diane and the sons-in-law without him choosing which of his strokes to count. Dad and mom spent 20 years in Chandler, Ariz., during part of their retirement and moved back to Wisconsin in 2016, to be closer to us kids.

Dad was preceded in death by his parents Hugo and Ella Ross; and his brother, Vernon who died in an accidental drowning at the age of 22. Dad is survived by his sister, Mille; and brother, Alan.

Dad’s faith was very important to him, and he always tried to instill upon each of us to be humble and kind to one another. During much of dad’s life, he was always involved with the Lutheran church — Heritage Lutheran—Gilbert, Ariz., Christ Lutheran—Pewaukee, Wis., and from the beginning and now at the end — Eastside Lutheran—Madison, WI.

A celebration of life will be held January 8, 2023, 1 p.m. at Eastside Lutheran Church. Dad donated his body to Science Care with cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eastside Lutheran Church 2310 Independence Lane, Madison, WI 53704.