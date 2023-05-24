Delton T. Hupf

Sept. 9, 1962 - May 21, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Delton T. "Del" Hupf, 60, of Beaver Dam passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at his home after a four year battle with cancer.

Del was born on September 9, 1962 in Beaver Dam to Jerome and Monita Ann (Bortz) Hupf. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1981.

Del was a quiet and reserved person. He enjoyed going on drives in the country and enjoyed watching sports and classic TV shows.

Del is survived by his siblings: David (Judy) Hupf of Santee, CA, Darryl (Deb) Hupf of Beaver Dam, Douglas (Cheri) Hupf of Kingman, AZ, Dwain (Kathy) Hupf of Beaver Dam, and Dawn (Jeff) Luck of Beaver Dam; sister-in-law, Dianne Hupf of Beaver Dam; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and his loving cat and sidekick, Axel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Debbie Sires; and two brothers: Dale and Dean.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:00 p.m. Deacon Ed Cody will officiate. Inurnment will take place at 11 a.m. the following day at St. Peter's Cemetery, Beaver Dam, WI.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.