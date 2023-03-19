DEERFIELD—Delores Eileen Berge, 82, of Deerfield, WI, passed away peacefully at Home Again Cambridge surrounded by her two daughters. She was born March 3, 1941, in Watertown, WI, the daughter of Harold and Jula (Jako) Melvin.

Delores married the love of her life, Ron Berge, on August 1, 1960. They had a wonderful life together and enjoyed entertaining, traveling, wearing matching outfits, running a popcorn stand, and spending time on their boat and in their pool. After retirement from Alliant Energy in 1999, Ron and Delores split their residency between Deerfield in the summer months and Isla Mujeres, Mexico, in the winter months, enjoying the warm weather and beautiful ocean views and spending time with the many dear friends they made throughout the years. They also supported the Wisconsin Badgers Football program and had the honor of being part of the Homecoming parades with one of their beautiful cars for several years. They were often seen dancing at local festivals and cheering on the Deerfield Home Talent baseball team.

Delores will be remembered as a fun-loving, hardworking, devoted wife, mother, grandmother (Nana), great-grandmother (Nana) and friend. She excelled in all things that she touched, including drawing and sewing beautiful clothes for her daughters. Cooking for her family and friends was her favorite activity, which inspired her to write and publish “Mrs. B”s Made From Scratch” cookbook.

Delores was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ron. Delores is survived by her two daughters: Marcie Tomlinson (William) and Maureen Pacocha (Frank John); grandchildren: Dannon Haas (Naomi) and Michelle Pulvermacher; and great-grandchildren: Savannah, Logan and Caden Haas and Charlie Pulvermacher.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 201 Bue St., Deerfield. A visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m. Following the ceremony will be a celebration of life at The Rail House, 12 S. Industrial Park Rd. in Deerfield.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Agrace and Home Again Cambridge for the amazing care, kindness, dignity and compassion they provided.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI, 53711 in Delores’ name.

The family takes solace in knowing that Delores and Ron are happy together again and will be celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary in heaven this year.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

201 Bue St., P.O. Box 376, Deerfield

(608) 764-5369