HORICON - Delores Ann Weiss (nee Buege), 94, of Horicon, passed away on May 28, 2023.

Delores was born along with her twin, Dorcas, on May 6, 1929, to Otto and Lucine (Sommerfeldt) Buege of Juneau, WI. Delores and Dorcas graduated in 1947 from Juneau High School. She was employed as an aid for the Milwaukee School District for many years. She was a member of the Pomeranian German Society Freestate and reconnected with former high school classmate, Robert F. Weiss. Delores and Bob were married on August 29, 1992 and eventually moved back to Juneau.

Delores was involved with the Horicon Doll Club, the Horicon Marsh Education Center where she and Bob volunteered and helped raise funds, and participated in many German Fest celebrations. They are also members of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Horicon.

Delores is survived by her husband, Robert F. Weiss; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Sharpe; her twin sister, Dorcas Soeteber; sister, Darlene Moyer; and brothers: LeRoy Buege and Dennis Buege; her parents and grandparents; other relatives and friends and two husbands.

A visitation will be held at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Horicon on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Rev. Daniel Seehafer will officiate. Interment will take place at Juneau City Cemetery, Juneau, WI.

Memorials may be directed to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church and School in Horicon.

Special thanks is given to the staff at Marvin's Manor in Horicon and also the Promedica Hospice staff for their compassionate care of Delores.

Delores will always be remembered for her feistiness, her many camping adventures in her Tow Low camper, and in her family's hearts as "Auntie LoLo!"

Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.