Feb. 7, 1949 – Dec. 10, 2022

BLACK EARTH – Delores Ann Hutchinson, of Black Earth, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. She was the daughter of Vastine and Iva (Akins) Thompson.

Delores enjoyed reading, garage sales, baking, crocheting. She loved watching her grandsons play baseball and playing cards and laughing with friends.

Delores is survived by her children, Todd (Linda) Hutchinson and Jodi (Rodney) Howard; and grandchildren, Alan, Mitchell, Carter and Riley. She is also survived by other relatives and friends. Delores was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In keeping with Delores' wishes cremation has taken place.

A special thanks to Delores' best friend, Laura Hauge, and her daughter, Tracy Thiede, for all of the little things and also to the doctors and nurses at Meriter Hospital for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.