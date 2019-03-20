WISCONSIN DELLS - Phyllis I. Delmore (nee Morse), age 91, of Wisconsin Dells, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Phyllis is survived by her sons, Maurice R. (Doris) and John (Janice) both of Lake Delton, James (Connie) of Baraboo and Michael (Suzie) of Wisconsin Dells; daughters, Judy (Don) Kieta of Madison, Debbie (Bob) Fish and Mary Delmore both of Wisconsin Dells, Patti Delmore (Ginny Bork) and Virginia Klein both of Middleton, and Kathy (Russ) O'Leary of Milton. She is further survived by a brother, John (Pat) Morse of Wisconsin Dells and a sister, Beverly Padley of Fort Myers, Fla.; 26 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Maurice; sons, Danny and Billy and a brother, Durlin Morse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. CECILIA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells, with burial in the Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells assisted the family, for online condolences go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.