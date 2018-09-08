Try 1 month for 99¢

DEFOREST—Carolyn Ann Dell, passed away on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born in New Glarus, on March, 12, 1938, the daughter of Jacob and Clara (Kempfer) Hefty. She was involved in many activities in the DeForest area including the Java Jewels who met at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center. Carolyn also enjoyed spending her time with the local book and quilting club.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Harold Dell; her daughter, Cynthia (Paul) Meudt; grandchildren, Shera (Kane) Gillingham and Laura (Nick Downs) Meudt; great-grandchildren, Brady, Bryce and Alexis Biba, Kelcey Kieler, and CeCelia Gillingham; siblings, Eugene (Sadie) Hefty, Arlene King, Donald (Elsa) Hefty and Dinah (Dick) Thies; mother-in-law, Juanita Dell; in-laws, Charlie (Ellen) Dell, David (Bonnie Harmon) Dell and Maxie (Dean) Horne. She was preceded in death by her brother, Laverne Hefty; brother-in-law, John King; and granddaughter, Angela Meudt.

A celebration of Carolyn’s life will be held at a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

