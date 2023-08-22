Delbert "Del" Keith Kaney

Oct. 9, 1926 - Aug. 17, 2023

BARABOO - Delbert "Del" Keith Kaney, age 96, of Baraboo, passed away on August 17, 2023 at Maplewood Care Center, in Sauk City. He was the son of Albert and Wenonah Kaney, born on October 9, 1926 in Hinsdale, IL.

Baptized on May 11, 1941, Del was a lifetime member of the North Freedom Baptist Church. In his service at the church, he faithfully served as Sunday School Superintendent, Trustee, Usher, choir member, and lawn mowing for over 20 years.

Del graduated from North Freedom High School, Class of 1944.

On September 30, 1950 he was united in marriage to Gaynold Grosinske, enjoying 73 years of marriage.

Del was employed as a farmer and in the milk industry throughout his life, hauling canned milk to Excelsior Creamery, working inside at Gem City Dairy, Valley Gold Dairy and 24 years with Borden's Milk Company. He also worked part time at Darrow's Country Market and Kropp's Market.

He was a member of the Baraboo Lions Club since 1988 and was proud to have been honored with the Melvin Jones Lifetime Achievement Award. He was active in the 4-H program as a member and leader.

Del enjoyed traveling, visiting family in Colorado, California and Florida.

Survivors include his wife, Gaynold "Gay"; children: Russell (Nancy), Winnebago, IL, Gail (David) Hammermeister, Middleton, Kim, North Freedom, Vaughn, Baraboo, and Debra (Jack) Vogel, Baraboo. He was blessed with seven grandchildren: Adam, Brad, Ethan Kaney, Travis Kaney, Alexis Packer, Aditi Rabska and Danielle Vogel. As well as seven, soon to be eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Terrance, Bernard and LaVern Kaney and sister, Delores Schulz.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home with Pastor Andy Johnson officiating. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at the Oak Hill Cemetery, North Freedom.