DeGrush, Diane

LAKE DELTON - A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Diane DeGrush, age 79 of Lake Delton, Wis. will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, Wis. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.

Diane is survived by a daughter, Cheryl (Brian) Manion; sons, Chadd (Elizabeth) DeGrush and Mark DeGrush; grandsons, Anthony Johnson and Jameson DeGrush; and a sister-in-law, DeeDee Fischer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; brother, Evan Fischer; and longtime friends and partners in crime, Rich and Paula Herken.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com."608-253-7884

