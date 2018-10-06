ROSEMOUNT, Minn.—Virginia “Ginny” DeGolier, aged 86, passed away peacefully in the presence of family in Rosemount, Minn., on Sept. 20, 2018. She was the daughter of Francis Bowman and Virginia Bowman. She graduated West High School, Madison, and received her undergraduate degree from UW-Madison in Art Education. She was married to James Peters (deceased) 18 years. and was married to Rev. James DeGolier (deceased) 36 years. She was the mother of Hudson Peters and William Peters and stepmother to Stephen DeGolier and Thomas DeGolier (deceased).
Ginny was active in church activities at Grace Episcopal Church, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church, all in Madison, Wis. She also loved being active in Attic Angels and PEO Chapter H, and the Delta Gamma Sorority.
She is survived by her beloved family, her two sons, Hudson Peters (Tammy) and William Peters (Margaret Peterman); stepson, Stephen DeGolier (Jane); and stepdaughter, Monica DeGolier; and her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Betsy/Zach Howard (Molly/Vivian), Michael/Lindsey Peters (Nicholas/Isaac), Shelly/Ronny Manneboina (Navi), David Peters, Jennifer/Matt Jung, Lauren/Matt Lear, Andrew Peters, Emma Peters, Julia Akashio, Anne/Dennis Grunt (Caroline/Audrey), Allison/John Brosius (Madelein/Owen), Sarah/Jeff Rinderle (Liam), Jenny/Nick Dimeo (Sophie/Sasha); and her beloved brother, DeWitt Bowman. She is predeceased in death by her parents, Francis and Virginia Bowman; husband, James DeGolier; and stepson, Thomas DeGolier.
A memorial service in Madison will be held at ST. DUNSTAN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH, 6205 University Ave., Madison, at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Internment will take place at Nashotah House, Nashotah, Wis., following the memorial service for family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that any contributions be directed to Attic Angels Association, Nashotah House, St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church or The Rosemount. There was also a memorial service in Minnesota on Sept. 28, 2018. Services are being provided by the White Funeral Home, Apple Valley, Minn.