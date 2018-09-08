WONEWOC—Leohnard Degner of Wonewoc, Wis., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at the age of 97. Leohnard was the son of August and Anna (Butt) Degner, born Aug. 17, 1921, in Hillsboro, Wis. Leohnard was the third youngest of 10 children born into the family. He was married to Adeline Pagel on Aug. 5, 1943, while home on leave after entering the U.S. Army during World War II.
When the Japanese surrendered, Leohnard spent a couple of weeks on a ship returning home to port in San Francisco. This was after two years of fighting in the Pacific theater during World War II, hopping from island to island around the Philippine Islands and New Guinea. His ship, along with several other returning ships full of soldiers, spent two more weeks off the coast of San Francisco looking at the port while the longshoremen workers at the San Francisco port settled their workers strike. Upon returning home to Wonewoc from the war, he settled into life with Adeline.
He and Adeline owned and operated the IGA grocery store in Wonewoc for 15 years, and then spent another 20 years working at Ray-O-Vac. He had a strong conviction to serve his community and practice his faith. Leohnard served his community as a lifelong member of the Wonewoc Legion Post and was a past Post Commander; he was a member of the Wonewoc Volunteer Fire Dept., and had been a past Captain of the department; he served as a member of the Wonewoc Village Board; he was a board member of the Wonewoc Development Corporation; he was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and served as the church and school bookkeeper, participated in the church choir, and served on several church and school board committees.
In addition, he was a past President of the Mauston Good Sam Camping Club Chapter, where he and Adeline enjoyed 20 years of traveling around the state of Wisconsin, and pulling their travel trailer around the U.S. from Seattle to New York and south to Texas and Florida, visiting friends along the way and also attending Good Sam Club National Samborees. Leohnard loved to repair anything mechanical or electrical, play golf, fish, and spend his time relaxing with family and friends. His life was well lived; always with a smile on his face, he would say, “Why worry? Be patient, and everything will always work out.”
Leohnard is survived by his daughter-in-law, Mary Degner, Watertown, Wis.; granddaughter, Becky (Curt) Sander and great-grandchildren, McKinley Sander and Adeline Sander, Sherwood, Ore.; grandson, Mike (Nikki) Degner and great-grandchildren Nora Degner, Grant Degner and Elise Degner, Cornelius, N.C.; and son, Dave (Mary) Degner, Naperville, Ill. Leohnard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Adeline; a son, Daryl Degner; and his nine siblings, Paul Degner, Hildegard Degner, Elsie Degner, Ervin Degner, Bernard Degner, Richard Degner, Ermgard Degner, Ernie Degner and Armin Degner.
Visitation for Leohnard will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at PICHA FUNERAL HOME, 402 Center St., Wonewoc. Funeral service will be held at ST. PAUL’S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 101 Church St., Wonewoc, on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, at 11 a.m. Visitation will also be held at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Reedsburg Area Senior Life Assisted Living Center and Casa de Oaks Memory Care facility in Reedsburg for their tenderness and care for Leohnard. We would also like to thank the Wonewoc Police Department, Julie Ott and Ken Field, and Village Administrator, Lee Kucher, for their assistance and guidance provided to Leohnard.