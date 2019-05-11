MADISON - Charles H. DeFrang, age 70, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home in Madison. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Suzette Buck; his brother, Mark (Mary) DeFrang; and brother-in-law, Tom Marciniak. Chuck is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Dexter; mother, Rita; and sister, Joan Marciniak.
An informal gathering for family and friends will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison.