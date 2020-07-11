DeForest, Nancy J.

MADISON — Nancy J. DeForest, age 69, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

