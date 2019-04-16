EDGERTON - Roger F. Deets, age 77, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. He was born in Rockford, Ill. on Aug. 10, 1941, the son of Foster and Edna Marie (Bartles) Deets. Roger served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1967. He married Shirley Learned on Nov. 9, 1991, in Janesville. He was a member of the Iron Workers Union No. 498 out of Rockford.
Roger is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Roger F. (Deanna) Deets Jr.; daughter, Joy (Les) Hanson; three step-daughters; 13 grandchildren; four siblings; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the KINGDOM HALL OF JEHOVAH'S WITNESSES in Fort Atkinson. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall.
