MADISON—Robert J. “Badger Bob” Deering, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born in Madison on Sept. 28, 1928, to Carl and Marvel (Ring) Deering. Bob graduated from Central High School in 1946, where he participated in football and track and field. He married Mary Jean Cook on Sept. 3, 1949, in Madison.
At Central High he discovered printing, which became his passion for over 60 years. He began his printing career as a pressman at Craftsmen Press in Madison. Bob then ventured into a partnership with Toby Hendrickson called H & D graphics in Baraboo. He later sold this business and went on to run the printing department at Rayovac. After that, he began working for Litho Productions of Madison, where he oversaw printing programs for the University of Wisconsin Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, W.T. Rogers, Webcrafters, and Dane County Cultural Affairs, just to name a few. When Litho Productions closed in 2005, Robert went on to work for Delzer Printing in Milwaukee, retiring at age 84 to become the primary caretaker for the love of his life, Mary. During his time at Litho he received many awards, including the 1982 Graphic Arts Craftsman of the year award.
Bob was a long time member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. As a member, he served as a Sunday school teacher and on the Synod Committee. He was also a long standing member of the Beltline Optimist Club. Bob held season tickets for football, basketball, men’s and women’s hockey, and attended most of the games for many years.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Christine (Thayne “Butch”) Olson; son, James (Teresa) Deering; eight grandchildren, Lara (Andy) Kleinheinz, Eric (Tori) Deering, Michael Deering (Chelsea Draper), Rick (Michelle) Olson, Donn (Erin) Olson, Angelica Colbert, Sarah (Brandon) Cotillier and Eric (Becca) Colbert; 15 great-grandchildren; and many, many, friends and relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 63 years, Mary Jean (Cook); son, David Deering, in 2018; three brothers; three sisters; and one grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care of Bob. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Agrace HospiceCare.
