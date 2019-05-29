And formerly of Milwaukee passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Deena was born the daughter of Dean and Laurel (Peeso) Hahn in Milwaukee on June 28, 1961. She was a 1979 graduate from John Marshall High School in Milwaukee. On December 28, 1998 she was united in marriage with Mitch Tilson.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, Mitch; three children, Mat Tilson, Melissa Tilson and Samantha Tilson; her brothers and sister, Ellen Hahn, Rich Woyak, and Mark Hahn; nieces and nephews, Megan Schwantes, Zack Lachowicz, Gayle Lackowicz, Natalie Lackowicz, Austin Woyak, Josephine Woyak, Sarah Harper and Samantha Hahn; several great-nieces and nephews, father-in-law, Delmar Tilson; brothers and sister-in law, Kurt Tilson, Holly Peterson and Alex Tilson. Deena was a great wife, mother, aunt, godmother and loved her two wiener dogs very much.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dean; mother, Laurel; step-father, Richard; and her mother-in-law, Judith.
A private family service will be held.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.