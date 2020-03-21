Deegan, Elizabeth Ann

OREGON - Elizabeth Ann Deegan, age 87, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab in Stoughton. She was born on June 9, 1932, in Cooksville, the daughter of Harold and Edith (Olsen) Feggestad. Elizabeth married Robert Deegan on April 18, 1953, in Jacksonville, N.C.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elizabeth was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Oregon. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her coffee klatch with her sisters, vacationing up north at their cabin, and going to the local casinos. Elizabeth loved flowers, always tending to her garden. She was a fan of the Packers and Badgers, enjoyed a good Friday night fish fry and dancing at the VFW.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband, Robert; four sons, David (Lori) Deegan, Jon Deegan, Daniel Deegan, and Jeffrey (Katie) Deegan; daughter, Lori (Richard) Culles; three granddaughters, Jessica Deegan, Kelly (Jake) Deegan-Swank, and Molly Deegan; two grandsons, Dereck and Eric Deegan; three great-granddaughters, Kiara Hairston-Deegan, Lillyan Deegan, and Violet Deegan-Raab; brother, Harold "Hal" (Linda) Feggestad, Jr.; and two sisters, Delores White and Marion Harrington. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Arnold “Bub” Feggestad; and sister, Helen Holm.

A celebration of Elizabeth’s life will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Town of Dunn Burying Ground. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Association. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Skaalen Memory Care and Agrace HospiceCare for their wonderful care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care 1150 Park Street (608) 835-3515

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Deegan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.