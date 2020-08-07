Dee, Daniel

He grew up in LaValle and graduated from Reedsburg High School. He went on to the University in Madison, and then transferred to Madison Business College where he received his degree in business administration. While in college, Daniel served his country in the Army National Guard Reserves. In Sept. of 1974 he began his banking career working at the State Bank of Cazenovia La Valle Station under the leadership of his father Bernard. He served as President of the State Bank of Cazenovia from 1992 to 2017 and served on the board for many years. Daniel poured his life energy into making sure the State Bank of Cazenovia would thrive and support the community, and continue to sustain itself for the many people that lived in the area. He worked 43 years for the Bank. He served on the LaValle Fire Department. Daniel also operated the Dee Insurance Agency for many years. Upon retiring he enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, hunting, and riding on the Gator.