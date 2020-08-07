LAVALLE—Daniel Dee, age 69, of LaValle, Wis., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. He was born on July 1, 1951, in Reedsburg, Wis., the son of Bernard and Carol (Bryant) Dee. Daniel was married to Deborah Zustow on March 15, 1975 at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of La Valle.
He grew up in LaValle and graduated from Reedsburg High School. He went on to the University in Madison, and then transferred to Madison Business College where he received his degree in business administration. While in college, Daniel served his country in the Army National Guard Reserves. In Sept. of 1974 he began his banking career working at the State Bank of Cazenovia La Valle Station under the leadership of his father Bernard. He served as President of the State Bank of Cazenovia from 1992 to 2017 and served on the board for many years. Daniel poured his life energy into making sure the State Bank of Cazenovia would thrive and support the community, and continue to sustain itself for the many people that lived in the area. He worked 43 years for the Bank. He served on the LaValle Fire Department. Daniel also operated the Dee Insurance Agency for many years. Upon retiring he enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, hunting, and riding on the Gator.
He will be fondly remembered for his generous smile, warmth and caring heart.
He is survived by his wife, Deb; mother, Carol Dee; a sister Mary (Joseph) Setnicar of Oconomowoc; two brothers Richard (Renee) Dee of Akron, Ohio, and Bryan (Cheryl) Dee of LaValle; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
A Graveside Service will be held at 12 Noon, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Oak Lawn Cemetery in La Valle with Pastor Robert Butler officiating. In lieu of flowers Dan requested memorials may be given to the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of LaValle, or the LaValle Fire Department.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
