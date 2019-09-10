PRAIRIE DU SAC - Barbara J. Dederich, age 90, passed away Sept. 8, 2019, at Pine Villa, Prairie du Sac. She was born June 2, 1929, in Peoria, Ill., the daughter of Jennings and Jenny (Hickle) Harger. She was united in marriage to Francis Dederich Nov. 1, 1952. He preceded her in death in 1991.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Barbara S. (Perry) Peckham; sons, Jeff (Carmin), Peter (Martha), Mike, Patrick, David (Debbie), John (Marsha); grandchildren, Amanda, Dawn, Katie, and Connor; step-grandsons, Charlie and Simon Homp, Dave (Stephanie) Schrofer and their son, Owen; great-grandson, Zachary Grefe; her sister, Irene Koehler.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Stephen; parents; sister, Cleo (Graham) Thayer; brother, Jennings Harger.
After raising eight children, Barbara waitressed at the Firehouse Restaurant for 17 years. In her later years, she enjoyed volunteering at The Ronald McDonald House and other organizations.
The family would like to give a special thank you to everyone at the Pines and Agrace Hospice.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City.
