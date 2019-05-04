STOUGHTON - Charles W. Decker Jr., age 97, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019, in Stoughton. He was born Nov. 6, 1921, in Evansville, to the late Charles and Adele (Johnson) Decker. Chuck was united in marriage June 10, 1944, to Mildred W. Rein. Chuck and Millie resided in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa for 14 years where he worked for the Leroi Co., a subsidiary of the Westinghouse Co.
They returned to the Madison area in 1959, when Chuck became a shareholder in Rein-Schultz-Dahl, Inc., a road construction enterprise. This was considered a turning point for the company. As the company expanded its territory, they moved to Freeport, Ill. in 1975.
After a successful and rewarding career, he retired in 1982. In retirement, they enjoyed residing in Arizona, Colorado, and Tennessee before returning to Stoughton in 2001. Chuck and Millie were members of Western Koshkonong Lutheran Church. Chuck was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by his three children, Steven J. Decker (Pam) of Morris, Ill., Charles W. Decker (Vicki) of Windsor, Colo., and Kathryn D. Buck (Tony) of Tucson, Ariz.; nine grandchildren, Diana Decker, Natalie Martinez, Amy Peters (Marcus), Deanne Buck, Lorna Decker, Mark Decker (Jenny), Gina Coleman (Sean), Brian Decker (Amelia) and Darla Decker; 10 great-grandchildren, Alana Mah, Jordan Peters, Kaleb Hart, Andrew Mah, Carson Peters, Makayla Peters, Kensley Hart, Safira Decker, Asher Coleman and Wyatt Decker; and is further survived by other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Millie.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, 18, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 206 W. Prospect St., Stoughton, with the Rev. James Koza presiding. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.