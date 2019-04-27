MARSHALL—Darlene A. DeChant passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2019, at the age of 63. She was born on June 21, 1955 to Frank and Charlotte (Schmidt) Philipsky. She was born and raised in Oakfield, Wis., and was a graduate of Oakfield High School, Class of 1973. She married Ray DeChant on Oct. 2, 1976, and they celebrated nearly 43 years of marriage together.
Darlene and Ray enjoyed travelling together. Their trips included Hawaii, Alaska, the Panama Canal, and for their 40th anniversary, they ventured to Nova Scotia. Along with travelling, Darlene was very active in the church and her community. She sang in the church choir and taught Sunday School for many years. She also dedicated over 30 years as the secretary/treasurer for the America Legion Baseball Association.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Ray; son, Ben DeChant; and daughter, Annette DeChant. She is further survived by her sisters, Nancy (Carl) Philipsky Wangerin and Mary (Jim) Philipsky Wiese; brother, Tom (Bev) Philipsky; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Charlotte Philipsky; nephew, Adam Wiese; and her mother-in-law, Evelyn Wroblewski.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at ST. PAUL EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 204 Deerfield Road, Marshall, with a funeral service to begin at 12 noon. She will be brought to her final place of rest at Town of Medina Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the American Diabetes Association, 2800 Royal Ave., Madison, WI 53713 or at https://donations.diabetes.org. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
