Debra Kay Mickelson

June 21, 1955 - Sept. 1, 2023

COLUMBUS - Debra Kay Mickelson, age 68, of Columbus, WI, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2023. Debra was the most loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was the light in any room, and her infectious laugh brought joy to all who knew her. Her personality and natural charisma allowed her to make friends wherever she went.

Debra is survived by her husband, Larry; daughter, Page; son, Blake; and grandson, Ryker. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold and mother, Pauline.

Debra's life will be celebrated in a ceremony to be determined in the upcoming weeks.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charitable organization of your choice in memory of Debra.

Please join us in remembering and honoring Debra's life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.