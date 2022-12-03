Feb. 8, 1951—Nov. 22, 2022

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Debra Jane Eastman, our loving and devoted mother, wife and friend, to all whose lives she touched, on November 22, 2022. Deb, age 71, passed peacefully with her family at her side.

A private memorial service was held in Sunrise, FL.

Deb is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary Eastman; and by her daughters, Danielle Eastman of Long Beach, CA, and Ashley Bell of Thornton, CO; with granddaughters Adelynn and Gwenyth.

While she has gone way too young, she lived a full and eventful life and will be sorely missed by all.