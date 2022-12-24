Jan. 27, 1950—Dec. 15, 2022

LIVINGSTON, Mont.—Deborah Erdman Luder, age 72, passed away peacefully December 15, 2022, in Livingston, MT, surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness.

Deborah, along with her husband Andreas Luder, moved to Livingston 40 years ago, and became only the second woman Obstetrics and Gynecology Doctor, practicing in the state at the time. She was a partner at the Park Clinic until her retirement in 2000.

Deborah was born January 27, 1950, in Madison, WI, the eldest child of Joyce and Marshall Erdman. A graduate of Madison West high School, she attended Middlebury College before graduating from the University of Wisconsin—Madison and then entered the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, earning her medical degree in 1977. She moved to Nashville, TN, to do her residency at Vanderbilt University where she met Andreas. They were married in 1982.

Montana was a perfect fit for the two of them. They loved the outdoors. In her retirement Debbie became well known for organizing hiking and cross country ski outings with a wide range of friends and neighbors, but always in the mornings. She reserved the afternoons for reading and a nap.

They excelled at gardening. Their Deep Creek Green business grew and sold fresh produce to a loyal following. Flowers were Debbie’s specialty. She took great pride in delivering magnificent bouquets for weddings, parties and often just friends.

Debbie developed two passions later in her life, rocks and Navajo rugs and pursued both with energy and excitement. She was never happier than when she took off in her Sprinter van with her dog, Seppi, for the Indian rug auction at Crownpoint, NM, stopping along the way to rock hound for colorful agates. As her collections of both grew, her generosity also filled the homes of friends and family with the beautiful rugs and polished rocks.

In addition to Andreas, Debbie is survived by her brothers: Tim (Madison), Rusty (Encinitas, CA) and Dan (Madison); as well as a community of family and friends.