LA VALLE—Deborah Dee, age 70, of La Valle passed away peacefully on Friday, November 4, 2022. She was born in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Mack and Edna (Dobron ) Szustowski. Deborah was married to Daniel Dee on March 15, 1975, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in La Valle.

Those who knew her remember her kind spirit, ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She was always looking for the best in people and never being judgemental of others. May these thoughts live on in the hearts of those who remain.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan on August 4, 2020, her parents, grandmother, and her brother, Dale.

She will be truly missed by her mother-in-law, Carol Dee; brothers-in-law: Bryan Dee, and Richard (Renee) Dee; and sister-in-law, Mary (Joe) Setnicar; and remaining relatives and friends.

Deb’s wish for family and friends is to take time to celebrate life by offering kindness to others and wishing God’s blessings to all.

A private funeral service for Deborah Dee will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in LaValle. Burial be made in Oak Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Deb requested memorials may be given to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of La Valle, or the La Valle Fire Department.

The Farber Funeral Home of Reedsburg is assisting the family.