LODI/LONGMONT, COLO.—A resounding chorus of “Well Hello Dolly” was heard in heaven when Dolores Theresa Debevec, age 91, passed away on Nov. 26, 2019, in Longmont, Colo.
Born in Willard, Wis. on Oct. 3, 1928, to Helen (Pekol) and Albin Zack (Zakrajsek), Dolores split her youth between Chicago and Willard. She married Ralph Joseph Debevec on Sept. 1, 1951, and moved to Lodi in 1959 where they raised six children and built a loving home. Following her husband’s death in 1975, Dolores moved to Colorado to be closer to her children and grandchildren. She traveled extensively and in her free time, she enjoyed playing scrabble, doing crossword puzzles, and crocheting. She will be remembered for her strong faith, singing, and playing the piano. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life.
“My life has had happiness, it has had tears, but most of all, it has had love. Every person in my life has had a special place in my heart. I have felt their love around me and, hopefully, they felt my love for them. Remember always, friends come and go, but families are forever.”
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Debevec; mother, Helen Zulick; father, Albin Zack; stepfather, Louis Zulick; and grandson, Andrew Scott. She is survived by her brother, Ed Zack; children, Cathy Debevec, Ed (Jackie) Debevec, Barbara Debevec, David (Carly) Debevec, Jim (Lisa) Debevec, and Judy (Royal) Scott; 19 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., both at ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 521 Fair Street, Lodi, Wis. A reception will follow burial at St. Patrick Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
