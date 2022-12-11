June 20, 1959 – Nov. 19, 2022

MADISON — Dean William Olsen, died peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in home care under the loving guidance of his chosen Madison, Wis., family following his courageous struggle with cancer.

He was born on June 20, 1959, and raised in Evanston, Ill., the son of predeceased Lynne M. (nee Messersmith) and Donald E. Olsen.

From his early days performing musical theater at Evanston High School and his membership as a tenor in the Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus, Dean nurtured his lifelong love of music through his enthusiasm for choral music and opera and as a devoted fan to a multitude of diva vocalists.

Dean was a proud graduate of the University of Wisconsin in 1982, with a BA in Economic Geography. In 1991, he earned his MBA in Marketing Strategy/Advertising from University of Michigan. In 2015, Dean was awarded a UW Graduate Certificate in GIS/Cartography. While at UW, Dean founded and developed LifeMapping, an interactive virtual cartography tool for chronicling one’s personal life journey. At the time of his death, Dean continued his work with LifeMapping and was a UW-Madison Police Department Security Officer. Along his way, Dean worked at various marketing, advertising and other agencies in Chicago, New York and London.

Dean delighted many friends with his charm and wit through his insatiable appetite for social repartee. Since 2010, Dean was a fierce advocate for sobriety, giving his unyielding support to many Madisonians who shared in his life’s illness. He was a man of great integrity who endeavored always to lead in life with humility, acceptance, kindness, gratitude and service. Dean’s many friends mourn his passing deeply and will remember him with an enduring smile.

A memorial service will take place early next year, notice of which will be published.

Dean was a great supporter of Alano Society. Please explore its website and make a memorial contribution if you wish at www.511alanoclub.org.

