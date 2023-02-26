MADISON — Dean William Olsen died peacefully on Saturday, November 19, 2022, in home care, under the loving guidance of his chosen, Madison, Wis., family following his courageous struggle with cancer.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., in Madison at 11 a.m. Beginning at 10 a.m. folks will gather at the church to socialize, exchange memories and look at photos. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. All of his friends are invited to attend.

If you are unable to attend in person, the service will also be available for viewing on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/oIaTtV5Cfxc. Please share your memories of Dean by posting on his Tribute Wall at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com, where you can also find his full obituary.

Dean was a great supporter of Alano Society. Please explore its website and make a memorial contribution if you wish at https://www.511alanoclub.org/. Thank you.

