Dean Parker Hansen

Dec. 15, 1935 - June 28, 2023

MAUSTON - Dean Parker Hansen, age 87, of Mauston, WI, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Tomah VA Medical Center. He was born on December 15, 1935 to Morris and Phyllis (Sandell) Hansen.

Dean was a high school graduate of Elroy High School and the University of Wisconsin Madison, and he also proudly served in the United States Army.

He Owned and Operated his own clothing stores in Mauston, Elroy, and Hillsboro and later worked for Land's End.

He is survived by his special companion of over 40 years, Virginia Williams of Mauston, WI; his daughters: Tammy Hansen of Mauston, WI, and Lisa Marie Williams of Black River Falls, WI; grandson, Christopher Hansen of WI; and granddaughter, Shelby Marie Williams of Black River Falls, WI; brother, Rodney (Judy) Hansen of Starke, FL; sister, Marlys Hansen of Middleton, WI; and nephews: Donny and Justin Hansen.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Phyllis Hansen; his sons: Jeffrey Hansen and Brian Hanson; his grandparents, Ingavald and Matilda "Tillie" Hansen and Andrew "Ernie" and Ruth Sandell.

A Celebration of Dean's Life will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Mauston American Legion-Post #81, 1055 E. State Street, Mauston, WI 53948.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.