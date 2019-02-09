NAPLES, Fla. - Michael O. Dean died Feb. 3, 2019 in Naples, Fla. Mike was born in Madison, July 27, 1931 to Dr. Joseph Charles and Alice O'Neill Dean. He attended Wisconsin High and graduated from UW-Madison after answering his country's call to serve in the Korean War with the U.S. Army. While in Korea, he drove heavy equipment, became a marksman and discovered country music. On Jan. 26, 1958, he went on a date with Margaret "Peggy" Cafferty. Mike and Peggy were wed on July 19, 1958, and lived a 60-year storybook romance.
Mike, with Peggy's able assistance, built a successful independent insurance agency. He retired in 1995 to pursue his passion for golf, fitness, friends, family and the Wisconsin Badgers. He and Peggy were longtime members of Nakoma Golf Club and The Strand in Naples. He carded aces at both clubs.
Mike is survived by his wife, Peggy, Naples, Fla.; his brothers, Joseph (Marian), Madison, and Timothy (PeggySue), Madison, his sister, Mary Diana "Dinny," San Diego, brother-in-law, Ronald Kelly, Middleton; sons, Michael J. (Patty), Madison, Kyle C., Milwaukee, and daughter, Ellen (James) McNeary, Rosemount, Minn. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Dr. Diana Dean (Dr.Timothy) Evans, Ferndale, Mich., Joseph M. Dean, Nashville, Tenn., Darcy M. Dean, St. Louis Park, Minn., Margaret C. McNeary and Bridget E. McNeary, Rosemount, Minn.
A private memorial event will be held on a later date. Memorials may be made to the Evans Scholars Foundation, 1 Brian Road, Golf, IL 60029 or to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation-Madison, 700 S. Park St., Madison, WI 53715.
Dad, we will miss the bells at Christmas and the holiday turkeys. Your love of Mom and your character, courage and fortitude is an enduring legacy for your children and grandchildren.