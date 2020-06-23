Dean, Joseph Charles Jr.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Joseph Charles Dean Jr., age 90, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2020, at the Madison VA CLC Hospice Center after an extended illness. Joe joined his children, Joe and Kerry; parents, Dr. Joseph Charles and Alice O'Neil Dean; brother, Mike Dean; in-laws, Raymond and Blanche Murphy; brothers-in-law, Raymond Murphy (Kim), John Hayes and John Ace, and many dear friends in their heavenly home.

The eldest of four children and namesake of the original founder of the Dean Clinic (Grandfather, Dr. Joseph Dean), Joe was born on July 18, 1929, the same year the clinic was founded. He graduated from Wisconsin High, lettering in football and basketball. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in economics. During his stint at the UW, Joe was a member of the Psi Upsilon Fraternity, serving as President.

Joe was an avid Badger and Packer fan to the very end who felt that Madison was the absolute best place to live. He had many wonderful memories of his adventures growing up.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Joe was an Intelligence Specialist during the Korean Conflict, serving three years with the U. S. Army. Joe married his beloved wife of 69 years, Marian Murphy, on June 13, 1951.