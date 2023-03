Dec. 16, 1934—March 14, 2023

MT. VERNON/MADISON—Dean F. Losenegger, age 88, passed away on March 14, 2023. He was born on December 16, 1934 in Blue Mounds, WI.

He is survived by his son J.D. “Jim” Losenegger, brothers Walter Jr. (Cathy), T.J. (Emmy) and many nieces and nephews. To honor Dean’s wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, consider donations to a charity of your choice.

