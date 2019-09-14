MADISON"Hazel H. Deacon, age 88 passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Chamomile Assisted Living. She was born on July 6, 1931, the daughter of Florzel and Hilda Myers. Hazel married Kenneth Currie on June 20, 1949. With this union, they were blessed with nine children. She later married Martin Deacon on Oct. 9, 1971. Hazel worked as a certified nursing assistant for Central Wisconsin Center for 22 years, retiring on Jan. 30, 1997.
Hazel is survived by her husband, Martin Deacon; nine children; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Monica Blackwood; and brothers, Owen and Lloyd Myers. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Kenneth; and her parents.
Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Burial will be held at SUNSET MEMORY GARDENS, Madison, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Burial processional will depart from the funeral home at 10:15 a.m. A service in honor of Hazel will be held at the KINGDOM HALL OF JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES, 5475 Portage Road, Madison, at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. A celebratory meal will follow.
The family wishes to thank Chamomile Assisted Living staff, especially Jeff, Stacy, Gladys, Tara and Kerri, Heartland Hospice, and My Choice for all the wonderful care and support given to Hazel. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
