De Bruin, Theresa M.

ASHIPPUN - Theresa M. De Bruin (née Corr), age 87 of the Town of Ashippun, Wis. passed away peacefully in hospice care after an extended illness on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Theresa is survived by her loving daughter and son. She will be missed but loved always. Funeral Services for Theresa will be held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Visitation from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027). Interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Janesville. Memorials to the Medical College of Wisconsin are appreciated to help benefit breast cancer research (9200 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53226).