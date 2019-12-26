De Bruin, Theresa M.

You have free articles remaining.
ASHIPPUN - Theresa M. De Bruin (née Corr), age 87 of the Town of Ashippun, Wis. passed away peacefully in hospice care after an extended illness on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Theresa is survived by her loving daughter and son. She will be missed but loved always. Funeral Services for Theresa will be held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Visitation from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027). Interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Janesville. Memorials to the Medical College of Wisconsin are appreciated to help benefit breast cancer research (9200 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53226).
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Shimon Funeral Home
824 Union St.
Hartford , WI 53027
Dec 27
Committal
Friday, December 27, 2019
1:00PM-1:20PM
Mount Olivet
1827 N County Rd E
Janesville, WI 53548
Dec 27
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, December 27, 2019
11:00AM-11:40AM
Shimon Funeral Home
824 Union St.
Hartford , WI 53027
