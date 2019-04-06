MADISON - Michael D. Dayton, age 73, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, April 5, 2019. Mike was born on Aug. 31, 1945, in Madison, to Duane Dayton and Alice Dayton-Sielher. He graduated from Central High School in 1964. He married the love of his life, Kathy Urda, on June 10, 1972, in Greenville, Pa.
Mike worked in several grocery stores in the Madison area, Eagle Foods and Capitol Centre Foods being his favorites. Mike was a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers and was an avid Badgers fan. He enjoyed frequent trips to Ho Chunk Casino in the Dells where he was known as "Madison Mike." Mike's greatest accomplishment was his family and he will be greatly missed.
Mike is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy; children, Michelle and Mark; sisters, Karen (Bob) Rieselman, Denise (Kip) Olson, and Dorian (Mike) Foley; and special friend and brother-in-law, Paul (Marge) Morgan. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Sandra Auk and Nancy (Jay) Williams.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Strollers Theatre, LTD in Madison.