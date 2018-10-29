WESTFIELD—Lynette Lorraine Daye, age 84, of Westfield, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. She was born on Feb. 5, 1934, in Boscobel, Wis., daughter of the late Joel and Gena (Larson) Hoffland. Lynette married John D. Daye on April 16, 1955, in Fennimore, Wis. She loved spending time with her family. Lynette was a wonderful wife, mom and grandma, and will be truly missed.
Survivors include her four children, Michael Daye, Westfield, Kevin (Tammy) Daye, Westfield, Stephen (Valerie Virch) Daye, Westfield and Shelley (Dennis) Gray, Montello; four grandchildren, Rachel and Craig Daye and Gavin and Ella Gray; and other relatives and friends. Lynette was preceded in death by her husband; son, Mark Daye; two brothers, Jacob and Sydney Hoffland; and six sisters, Lucille Hoffland, Carolyn Hall, Gilma Gilbertson, Sabina DeWitt, Mae Flathom and Eileen Hipenbecker.
A funeral service for Lynette will be held on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at 11 a.m. at NEW BEGINNINGS CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY CHURCH in Westfield, with Pastor Terry Temanson officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Burial will be in Westfield East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to New Beginnings Christian Community Church. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online condolences, visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.