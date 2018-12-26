WAUNAKEE - Phyllis L. Day, age 82, went home to be with her beloved husband, Bill Day, and loving son, David St. John on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Phyllis was born on March 4, 1936, to Harry and Julia Warren and was the youngest of eight children. She grew up on Madison's East Side.
Phyllis had two wonderful sons, Gary and David, from her first marriage to Dick St. John. She worked for over 40 years as an office manager and bookkeeper for various companies that included Warren Heating and Prairie Plumbing and Heating.
On St. Patrick's Day, 1972, she met the love of her life, Bill Day. They married nine months later on Dec. 16, 1972. Bill passed away two months shy of their 35th wedding anniversary. Together, they enjoyed fishing trips to Minocqua, gambling trips to Las Vegas and Dubuque Greyhound Park and spending time with family and friends. They had many memories of fish fries at the Esquire Club. She was a great bowler and in 1974, won first place in the Wisconsin State Class B singles Bowling Tournament.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Gary (Barbara) St. John; brother, Dean Warren; sisters, Dorothy Stormer, Beverly Manner and Lois Liddicoat; special niece, Charlene (Dave) Kinzler; and daughter-in-law, Barbara St. John; grandchildren: Jeff (Kim) St. John, Chelsea St. John, Lindsey (Cory) Just, Christi (Patrick) Stutz, Matt (Ashlie) St. John, Nate St. John and Claire (Peter) Sonnentag; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son David; parents, Harry and Julia; brother, Robert; and sisters, Ruth and Betty Ann.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Special thanks to Waunakee Manor and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate and loving care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.