BLUE MOUNDS - Nick Day, age 26, of Blue Mounds died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Nick excelled in track in high school, running competitively and later for the joy and love of it. He graduated from the Mount Horeb High School in 2012. He served his country for six years in the US Navy. He worked at Sub Zero, Cummings and Barricade Flasher traffic control.

A visitation will be held Friday afternoon and evening, Jan. 24, 2020 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville. A funeral service will be at the church on Saturday morning, Jan. 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. SAETHER FUNERAL SERVICE of Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to be made to the family to be donated in Nick's memory and for his daughter, Chloe’s education.