MADISON / OREGON—Lois A. Day, age 89, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on July 6, 1929, the daughter of Raymond and Wilma (Klumb) Retzlaff. Lois graduated from Appleton High School in 1947. Following graduation she came to Madison and began working for Culligan.
Lois then began a long career for the University of Wisconsin within the Genetics Department, retiring well into her 70’s. Lois was united in marriage to Ronald Day on Feb. 3, 1968. Together they were active within the Badger Kennel Club and enjoyed bowling. She was also an avid Badgers and Packers fan.
Lois is survived by her sister, Dorothy (Ernest) Piet; brother, Ray (Jean) Retzlaff; special friend, Janice and Jeff Faust; and their family and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald; and sister, Patricia (Ron) Wheaton.
In keeping with Lois’s wishes, no services will be held. Memorials may be made in Lois’s name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
