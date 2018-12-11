MADISON—JoAnn Lucille Day, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. She was born on Dec. 8, 1930, in Brooklyn, the daughter of Burgess and Lucille (Staley) Behnke. JoAnn married James Day on July 7, 1951, in Madison.
She worked for Sears Call Center on Fordem Avenue for many years, retiring in 1992. JoAnn enjoyed gardening, and loved spending time with her family and friends, and attending her grandkids activities.
JoAnn is survived by her children, Gary (Loretta) Day, Randy (Betsy) Day, Terri Rindy; grandchildren, Dick Rindy, Chris (Robin) Rindy, Bill (Danielle) Rindy and Spencer Day; great-grandchildren, Abigail and Cole Rindy, Madison and Carter Rindy and Teddy Rindy; sister and brothers, Joyce Wittenwyler, Richard (Mardell) Behnke and Wallace (Donna) Behnke; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; and grandchild, Dean Rindy.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Oak Park Place and SSM Health at Home for all their wonderful care and support given to JoAnn. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
