Day, Dorothy L.

MADISON - Dorothy L. Day, age 96, passed away on April 27, 2020. She was born on Jan. 27, 1924, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Harold and Helena Holmes.
Dorothy will be remembered as being the best mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law. She was one of the original members of the Blackhawk Archery Club and an incredible archer.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Dale; parents, Harold and Helena; grandson, Matthew Adams; and son-in-law, Chuck. She is survived by her two children, Dalene Homman and Dennis (Nancy) Day; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
To honor Dorothy’s wishes, there will be no services.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road Madison
(608) 238-3434
