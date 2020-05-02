Day, Dorothy L.

Day, Dorothy L.

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Dorothy L. Day, age 96, passed away on April 27, 2020. She was born on Jan. 27, 1924, in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Harold and Helena Holmes.

Dorothy will be remembered as being the best mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law. She was one of the original members of the Blackhawk Archery Club and an incredible archer.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Dale; parents, Harold and Helena; grandson, Matthew Adams; and son-in-law, Chuck. She is survived by her two children, Dalene Homman and Dennis (Nancy) Day; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To honor Dorothy’s wishes, there will be no services.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

Day, Dorothy L.

Dorothy Day

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Day as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics