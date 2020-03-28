Day, Bertha Ann

MADISON — We are sad to announce the passing of Bertha Ann (Flom) Day, age 87. She was born on Feb. 24, 1933, and passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, March 23, 2020. Please visit www.gundersonfh.com. for updates as they become available and we encourage you to share your online condolences with Bertha’s family.

