Dawson, Connie V.

MADISON - Connie V. Dawson, age 83, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at McFarland Villa. She was born on Feb. 14, 1937, in La Crosse, Wis., the daughter of George Hentges and Eve (McCarthy) Hentges.

Connie worked many years as a beautician, but eventually was employed as an administrative assistant at UW-Madison, a position she held until retirement. Connie enjoyed sewing and arts and crafts. She also liked reading and flower gardening, and she loved the dogs and birds who shared her life through the years.

Connie is survived by three children, Cathy (Kurt) Johnson, Tom (Doreen) Mickelson and Angie (Ronnie) DeForrest; three granddaughters, Krissy Mickelson, Lorali (Jon) Sallander and Lindsey Johnson; great-granddaughter, Crystal Olson; brother, George "Mick" Hentges Jr.; two sisters, Dixie Fenwick, Luanne (Charlie) O'Neill; and long-time friend, Sharon Fields. She was preceded in death by her father, George Hentges; mother, Eve Dawson; brother, Robert Hentges; grandson, Alex Mickelson; and granddaughter, Meghan Johnson.

Services will be private. The family would like to thank the staff at McFarland Villa and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care, and Claire Merkt from Oasis Senior Advisors for her guidance and support.

