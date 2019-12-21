Dawson, Carroll H.

MADISON/SUN PRAIRIE - Carroll H. Dawson, age 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, with family by her side. She was born on April 21, 1926, in Chicago, Ill. to Dr. Robert and Marion (Newman) Hedges. Carroll graduated from Immaculata High School in Chicago and attended Lawrence College in Appleton, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Voice. She married the love of her life, James Dawson, on Sept. 10, 1949, and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year.

Carroll had an exceptional life. She had a beautiful voice, and enjoyed being a soloist at St. Peter Catholic Church and at many weddings, including her children’s and most recently, her granddaughter’s. She also enjoyed styling models and providing commentary for fashion shows through the Catholic Women’s Club. Carroll performed many musicals in one woman shows in Sun Prairie and Horicon. She also performed through Sun Prairie’s community theatre, and will be most remembered for her role as Mother Superior in the Sound of Music. One of her proudest achievements was hitting a hole in one at the age of 82 (Bridge’s, Hole #8).

Carroll was a cover girl, a soloist, a teacher, a proud Air National Guard wife, and a mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She was a survivor many times over, and found comfort in her faith.

