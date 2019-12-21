Dawson, Carroll H.

MADISON/SUN PRAIRIE - Carroll H. Dawson, age 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, with family by her side. She was born on April 21, 1926, in Chicago, Ill. to Dr. Robert and Marion (Newman) Hedges. Carroll graduated from Immaculata High School in Chicago and attended Lawrence College in Appleton, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Voice. She married the love of her life, James Dawson, on Sept. 10, 1949, and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year.
Carroll had an exceptional life. She had a beautiful voice, and enjoyed being a soloist at St. Peter Catholic Church and at many weddings, including her children’s and most recently, her granddaughter’s. She also enjoyed styling models and providing commentary for fashion shows through the Catholic Women’s Club. Carroll performed many musicals in one woman shows in Sun Prairie and Horicon. She also performed through Sun Prairie’s community theatre, and will be most remembered for her role as Mother Superior in the Sound of Music. One of her proudest achievements was hitting a hole in one at the age of 82 (Bridge’s, Hole #8).
Carroll was a cover girl, a soloist, a teacher, a proud Air National Guard wife, and a mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She was a survivor many times over, and found comfort in her faith.
She will be missed by her husband, Jim; children, Linda (Don Pfahler) Dawson, Peter (Sarah) and Michael “Lenny” (Luanne); ten grandchildren; two step-grandchildren and their spouses/partners; ten great-grandchildren; and five great-step-grandchildren; and her cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; and a brother; and a sister.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison with Father Robert Evenson presiding. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass. Carroll will be laid to rest at Sacred Hearts Catholic Cemetery in Sun Prairie.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter Catholic Church and to the American Cancer Society. A special thank you to the caretakers at Home Instead and Agrace HospiceCare, to Dr. Louis Sanner and his staff for their kind and compassionate care, and to the many friends who provided Carroll with endless support and friendship.
