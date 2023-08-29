Dawn Marie (Roundy) Gloyd

July 30, 1956 - Aug. 20, 2023

PORTAGE – Dawn Marie (Roundy) Gloyd left us unexpectedly on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the age of 67, due to complications from a stroke and a series of falls. She leaves behind a legacy of compassion, strength, and love.

Dawn's earthly journey began on the sunny, calm morning of Monday, July 30, 1956, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage. Her birth day mirrored that of her own free spirit - a day that transitioned from tranquility to the occasional tumult of life's storms, eventually settling into the comforting embrace of dusk.

On Sunday, May 31, 1970, Dawn's commitment to her faith was sealed as she was confirmed at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pardeeville. Her faith remained a guiding light throughout her journey, inspiring humor, strength, and empathy amid even the most troubling of times.

Graduating from Pardeeville High School on Friday, May 31, 1974, Dawn's ties to the Class of '74 became cherished tales that she retold with joy. Truth be told – she would have worn wear blue jeans as Prom Queen 1974, had it not been for a true friend!

Her free-spirited nature led her along paths where people meant the world to her, guiding her towards the embrace of friends, family, and the simple joy of connecting with others.

Dawn's heart found solace in the stories shared by her loved ones, especially the hilarious sleepovers and precious moments spent with her grandchildren and heart-to-hearts with her nieces. As mother-in-law, she and Mary had a special bond and spent Packer games going back and forth recapping bizarre plays.

Dawn possessed a Leo Baby Boomer's vibrant curiosity - seeking the truth, embracing courage in adversity, and standing resolute for justice. Her sense of humor brought light to even the darkest of days, while her capacity to forgive and hold a grudge in good humor showcased her incredible spirit.

Even after a stroke, Dawn's unyielding desire to know how everyone was doing demonstrated her enduring love. Her birthday, coinciding with the Columbia County Fair, was a yearly highlight, and her knack for winning carnival games was a testament to her winning spirit.

Finding the love of her life, Rickey Gloyd, was a blessing that transcends time. Their union on Friday, August 7, 1992, was marked by a profound love. Rickey's unwavering devotion, care, and sense of family brought out the best in Dawn, exceeding all expectations and nurturing a bond that grew with laughter and love.

Dawn's light continues to shine through in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Rickey Gloyd; her son, Lee J. (Mary) Roundy; her grandchildren: Parker, Ethan, Jackson, and Evangeline Roundy; and her great-grandchildren: Mya and Tobias Roundy; siblings: Lynette (Roger) Ullrich, Randy (Laura) Roundy, Kevin (Tammy) Roundy, Laurie (Kimberly and Katie Bryant) Bohnstengel, JoDeen (Guy) Frost; and sister-in-law, Mary Gloyd; along with countless nieces, nephews, and friends, remember her with love.

In her reunion with loved ones who preceded her, including her mother and step-father, Dorothy and Norby Gorsuch, her father and step-mother, Jerome and Naomi Roundy, her brother, Brian Keith Roundy, her in-laws, Dorel and Lillian Gloyd, and other dear souls, Dawn now rests in Eternal Life.

Dawn's blessings were countless, but the greatest of all was the deep love she shared with everyone around her. Her life's purpose was fulfilled through the love she gave and received, reminding us all that in the end, all shall be well. May God continue to keep and bless you all, always.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Dawn later this Fall. Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.