Dawn Marie Jahn

Nov. 5, 1982 - Sept. 15, 2023

PORTAGE – Dawn Marie Jahn, age 40, of Portage, was involved in a single person motorcycle accident on Saturday, September 9, 2023, and passed away peacefully on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Dawn was born on November 5, 1982, in Portage, the daughter of Hale and Connie (Onkels) Jahn. She worked for Trienda. Dawn loved riding her motorcycle. She also enjoyed crafting, going to wineries, breweries, and spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her parents, Hale and Connie; two sisters: Tanya (Scott) Jones and Jacquelyne (Craig) Moore; three nephews: Easton, Scottie, and Chase Jones; Kylie Motto, who was Ezra's sister and was considered a daughter; other relatives, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her sons: Ezra and Oliver.

Funeral service will be held at Pflanz Mendrala Funeral Home, Portage, WI, on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., with Pastor Brenda Pulver officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established by the family.

Pflanz Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.