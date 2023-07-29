Dawn M. Kalmes

April 12, 1980 - July 11, 2023

DUBUQUE, IA - Dawn M. Kalmes, 43, passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Happy's Place, 2323 Rockdale Road from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, IA is assisting the family. Private burial will be in St. Donatus Cemetery.

She was born on April 12, 1980, in Geneseo, IL to Darrell and Diane (Kutsch) Kalmes. She lived most of her years in Beaver Dam, WI attending special needs programs through the school system until she was 21. She then attended the SNAP (Special Needs Activities Program at Green Valley Enterprises until she moved to Dubuque on April 12, 2012.

She began her life with Hills and Dales in their DayHab Center and then was able to take advantage of their Community Based Services living in an apartment with two roommates with 24/7 care.

She didn't understand a lot of what was going on around her, but she did experience joy in the activities she could attend - including museums, movies – especially Disney musicals, concerts, plays (she went to Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat), swimming, rides in her wheelchair -anywhere just as long as you didn't stop too long, and being with people. Her laugh was contagious. If she started, nobody could resist laughing with her. She will always be remembered for her farmer (EIEIO), Santa (HO HO HO) and her "growl like a tiger".

She is survived by her parents; a brother, Chad and his wife, Lily; nieces: Caitlin and Megan; maternal grandparents, Bernard "Red" and Adeline Kutsch; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Harold and Marie (Abing) Kalmes, step-grandfather, Julien Herrig and aunt Rita Kalmes.

In lieu of flowers and memorabilia items, a memorial fund has been set up for Dawn. The monetary gifts in her memory will go to Green Valley Enterprises and Hills and Dales to help them continue their missions to assist those with Special Needs. If you wish to donate directly, you may do so.

Hugs and kisses dearest Dawnie, we know you are safe, happy and healthy in the arms of Our Lord!