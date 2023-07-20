Dawn Babl (She Barber)

May 8, 1967 - July 8, 2023

CAMP DOUGLAS - Dawn Marie Babl, age 56, of Camp Douglas, passed away July 8, 2023, at her home, at Eagles Nest Resort of a heart attack. Dawn was born May 8, 1967, to Clark and Janice Babl in Wausau. The family moved to Waunakee where she graduated from Waunakee High School then from Cosmetology School in Madison.

She started her career in the Madison area where she worked as a Cosmetologist at several salons. She moved to Tennessee and worked there for twelve years and had her own pet sitting business.

In 2009 she moved back to the area to be near her parents in Necedah. She worked at Fantastic Sams in Tomah for two years. Opportunity came when barber Dan Wolfe retired, Charlie Neitzel, shop owner asked her to take over the barber shop as she had 24 years of experience. She started her own barber business in 2011 with clippers and sheers in her hand, Necedah had their first female barber in the area. She also donated her services to Touched Twice program and some of the home bound.

Dawn is survived by her mother, Janice Babl; brother, Lance (Cynthia) Babl of Eau Claire area; nephew, Zachary Babl of Menomonie; niece, Shelby (Peter) Waltemath of Wilson, WI and their children: Jace, Colt and Kacy; aunt, Carol Garske; uncle, Stuart (Lorelei) Babl; and many cousins in the Schofield area. Preceding her in death was her father, Colonel Clark Babl.

Dawn had a generous heart and was a friend and helper to many in Eagles Nest. She just enjoyed her two cats and a dog and hanging out with people. Special thanks to her friends Todd and Dave. Her hobbies included shooting in a pool league at Eagles Nest where she enjoyed her friends Her family was important to Dawn and she was a "life line" to her mother Janice.

A celebration of life will be held later at Eagle's Nest Resort.

A celebration of life will be held later at Eagle's Nest Resort.