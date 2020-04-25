Davison-Krauser, Dona Lee

Dona was born April 17, 1940, in Chicago, Ill. to Edward and Delores Dedick. She graduated from Steinmetz High School and later in life went back to school and graduated with honors from MATC in Commercial Art. One of her many talents was creating beautiful, hand drawn cards that we enjoyed at the holidays. She also embraced technology and crafted many amazing cards on her computer. As a lifelong learner, Dona was fiercely proud of obtaining her Black Belt in Karate at the age of 60, even progressing through to earn a fourth degree before turning 70. Though her illness dramatically changed her life, she retained her spunk and would occasionally show off her right and left jabs during wellness classes and other random times, much to the delight of those around her. In her final years, Dona will be remembered for her painting and other artwork she created while at the Oakwood Meadows activity table. Art always brought her some calm and peace.