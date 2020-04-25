Davison-Krauser, Dona Lee

SUN PRAIRIE/MADISON - With a heavy heart, we announce that Dona Lee Davison-Krauser passed away peacefully, surrounded by love on April 21, 2020, at Oakwood Village East, from complications due to Parkinson's disease with dementia. Dona was a beautiful, kind, artistic, spiritual soul, who will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.
Dona was born April 17, 1940, in Chicago, Ill. to Edward and Delores Dedick. She graduated from Steinmetz High School and later in life went back to school and graduated with honors from MATC in Commercial Art. One of her many talents was creating beautiful, hand drawn cards that we enjoyed at the holidays. She also embraced technology and crafted many amazing cards on her computer. As a lifelong learner, Dona was fiercely proud of obtaining her Black Belt in Karate at the age of 60, even progressing through to earn a fourth degree before turning 70. Though her illness dramatically changed her life, she retained her spunk and would occasionally show off her right and left jabs during wellness classes and other random times, much to the delight of those around her. In her final years, Dona will be remembered for her painting and other artwork she created while at the Oakwood Meadows activity table. Art always brought her some calm and peace.
Dona was strong in her faith and belonged to Burke Lutheran, Living Water, and at the time of her death to the Oakwood Village Chapel. She so loved her church communities; singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School, volunteering wherever needed, always being of service to others.
She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. She is survived by her mother, Delores; siblings, Linda (Cal) Harding, Edward (Sherry) Dedick, Garry (Yvonne) Dedick, and Cindy (Chip) Seaman; her children, Lee (Greg) Wilson and Richard (Brenda) Davison; grandchildren, Ryan (Sandy), Justin (Stephanie), Ross, Joshua (Denise), Zach, Jaid, and six adorable great-grand babies. Dona is further survived by Jim’s loving family, in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Davison, second husband, James Krauser; father, Edward Dedick; brother-in-law, Jon Davison; sister-in-law, Barbara Davison; and nephew, Scott Davison.
Sincere thanks to the tender, loving care that Oakwood staff has provided over the last four years and much gratitude to Dr. Christine Seibert and her staff at UW Health for all their genuine care and support. We are thankful for the services that Agrace Hospice provided with Oakwood staff during Dona's final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Oakwood Foundation at www.oakwoodfoundationinc.org, or Agrace Hospice www.agrace.org. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a service at this time, but with the hopes of a memorial at Oakwood’s chapel to celebrate Dona's life, at a later date.
Dearest Dona - You are safe, you are cared for, you are loved.
